First Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ManTech International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ManTech International by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ManTech International by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in ManTech International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 89,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ManTech International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ManTech International alerts:

In other news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $278,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,107 shares of company stock worth $2,515,395. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average is $84.61. ManTech International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $648.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.99 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

MANT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.