First Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sabre were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sabre by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.22.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 83.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

