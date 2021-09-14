First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 1,589 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in NMI were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NMI by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 9.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in NMI by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in NMI by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NMI stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

