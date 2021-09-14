First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM opened at $368.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $380.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.76.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

