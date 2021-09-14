First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,945,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,416,000 after purchasing an additional 314,081 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 243.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after buying an additional 164,296 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 71.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 346,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,435,000 after buying an additional 143,764 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 82.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,200,000 after buying an additional 139,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 76.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after buying an additional 89,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

SPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.63.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $94.53 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.52 and a fifty-two week high of $97.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.88.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

