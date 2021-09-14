First Mercantile Trust Co. Grows Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 33.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,711 shares of company stock worth $266,875 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $149.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.95 and a 52 week high of $172.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.00.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

