First Mercantile Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,100,000 after buying an additional 355,756 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,340,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,332,000 after buying an additional 252,026 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 8.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,949,000 after purchasing an additional 135,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in EnerSys by 20.4% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 416,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,839,000 after purchasing an additional 70,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at $19,015,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average is $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.88. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $104.47. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

