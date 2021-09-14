First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $257,000 Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,014 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 391.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

VOD opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

