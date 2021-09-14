First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 710 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,636.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,657,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,678,000 after buying an additional 9,101,216 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth approximately $62,067,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,926 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,480.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,948,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,912 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

