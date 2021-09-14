First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $806,729,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $409,526,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $411,517,000. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,024,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,523,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.20. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $4,492,800.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,402,723 shares in the company, valued at $78,776,923.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 598,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,552,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 490,052 shares of company stock valued at $29,380,065. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

