First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 291 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 2,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NYSE NUE opened at $109.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

