First Pacific Advisors LP Has $197,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 26.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Shopify by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,476.87 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,517.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,321.94. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $184.26 billion, a PE ratio of 76.25, a PEG ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.