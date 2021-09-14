First Pacific Advisors LP Takes $115,000 Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Trimble by 4.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $707,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,333 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 87.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,144 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 72.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 46.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,343 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Trimble by 9.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,745,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $291,324,000 after purchasing an additional 336,835 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $91.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.02 and a 200 day moving average of $81.60. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.78 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

