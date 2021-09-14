First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Cut to “Hold” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has C$25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$16.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CLSA boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$38.50 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.87.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$24.07 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$11.25 and a 1 year high of C$35.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.63 billion and a PE ratio of 40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.