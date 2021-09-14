FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCFS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter worth $92,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter worth $126,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS opened at $88.05 on Tuesday. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $89.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.31.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

