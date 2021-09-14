Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Fiserv by 34.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,047,000 after purchasing an additional 457,553 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,866,000 after acquiring an additional 33,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.71. 43,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,839,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.81 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.70.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.