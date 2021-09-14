Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives $26.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.18.

FSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fisker by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,167,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fisker by 3,548.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,770,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,812,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fisker by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,509,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSR opened at $13.60 on Friday. Fisker has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

