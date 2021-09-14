Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Purchased by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $108,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $5,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,894,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total transaction of $14,890,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,873 shares of company stock valued at $36,127,522 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.40. 2,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,173. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.84 and its 200 day moving average is $107.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.39 and a 12 month high of $131.07.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.