Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

FLUIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLUIF remained flat at $$42.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 474. Fluidra has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $43.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

