Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives $105.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FMX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.0% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

FMX traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.77. 446,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.85. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $89.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other.

