Font Market Cap Reaches $1.35 Million (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Font has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Font coin can now be purchased for about $3.49 or 0.00007483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Font has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $9,771.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00062314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00142628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.32 or 0.00812847 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00043548 BTC.

About Font

Font (FONT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,278 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Font

