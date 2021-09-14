Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $418.75 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,057,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 70,242 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.7% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $418,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Apple stock opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.20 and a 200-day moving average of $134.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

