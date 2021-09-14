Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,886 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,738 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $14,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fortinet by 21.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,279,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 76,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,117,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.10.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $8.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $305.05. 27,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,599. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $322.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.78, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

