Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$58.63.

FTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC cut Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

TSE:FTS traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$58.36. 1,139,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,002. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$48.97 and a twelve month high of C$59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$57.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.45. The stock has a market cap of C$27.50 billion and a PE ratio of 22.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.62%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

