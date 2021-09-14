Freicoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $377.00 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. Freicoin has a total market cap of $373,863.20 and approximately $377.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Freicoin has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Freicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Freicoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000157 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Freicoin is freico.in . Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Freicoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Freicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.