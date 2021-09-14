Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

FUPBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fuchs Petrolub presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

FUPBY stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $14.92.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

