FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hologic in a report released on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $7.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $78.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic has a 12 month low of $59.71 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.73.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,435,595,000 after purchasing an additional 454,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,955,000 after acquiring an additional 442,441 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Hologic by 35.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Hologic by 7.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,437,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,661,000 after acquiring an additional 165,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Hologic by 28.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,545,000 after acquiring an additional 535,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.