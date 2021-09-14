FY2022 EPS Estimates for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Lifted by William Blair

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Concrete Pumping in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.32.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Concrete Pumping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

Shares of BBCP opened at $8.25 on Monday. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $467.76 million, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter valued at about $557,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 32.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 19.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,012,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter valued at about $3,527,000. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.