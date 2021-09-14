FY2022 EPS Estimates for MEI Pharma, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of MEI Pharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.66). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 198.06% and a negative return on equity of 80.62%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rowe boosted their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist cut their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

MEIP opened at $2.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $323.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.54. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 57.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 14,247 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 40.7% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 91,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 26,332 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 154,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.