Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.17. 874,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,222. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,702,000 after buying an additional 6,431,924 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,559,000 after buying an additional 1,018,206 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,418,000 after buying an additional 1,004,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,609,000 after buying an additional 772,859 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,204,000 after buying an additional 478,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

