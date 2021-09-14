Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOTU shares. Citigroup cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.60 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of GOTU stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -1.29. Gaotu Techedu has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $149.05.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

