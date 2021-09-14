Geeq Price Hits $0.69 (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, Geeq has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a market cap of $7.12 million and $174,662.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00062087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.99 or 0.00145367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.12 or 0.00793474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

