General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Cut to $63.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.95.

Shares of GM stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.2% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after buying an additional 174,010 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 36.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after buying an additional 58,675 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $1,087,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 111.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 163.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

