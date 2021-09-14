Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GENI. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genius Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $21.01 on Friday. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.14.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,835,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,251,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,833,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,134,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,655,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

