Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GRPTF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Getlink from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.80 price target on shares of Getlink and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Getlink in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getlink currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRPTF opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. Getlink has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system in France and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, ElecLink, and Getlink. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

