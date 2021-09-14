Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Raised to GBX 440 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 388.33 ($5.07).

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 335.60 ($4.38) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 341.95 ($4.47). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 324.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 535.11.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

