Global Medical REIT Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $991.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Medical REIT stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,130 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Global Medical REIT worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

