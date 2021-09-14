Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0243 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 263.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 161.1%.

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.29, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 5,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,907.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,855,968 shares in the company, valued at $30,437,875.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,902 shares of company stock worth $96,856. 44.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

