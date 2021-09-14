Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $103.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.20.

Globe Life stock opened at $93.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day moving average is $98.68. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $75.39 and a twelve month high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

In other news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $596,108.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 343.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Globe Life by 22.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

