Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Short Interest Up 24,400.0% in August

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 24,400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GIIX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. 762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,789. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83. Gores Holdings VIII has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

