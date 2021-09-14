Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Gap Up to $36.07

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.07, but opened at $37.11. Green Plains shares last traded at $35.56, with a volume of 1,809 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Green Plains alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,524.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter valued at about $118,000.

Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.