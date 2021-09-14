Gresham House (LON:GHE) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,150

Gresham House (LON:GHE) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 945 ($12.35) target price on shares of Gresham House in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 959 ($12.53) price target on shares of Gresham House in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of GHE stock remained flat at $GBX 920 ($12.02) during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 101,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,796. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of £303.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 913.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 873.42. Gresham House has a twelve month low of GBX 685 ($8.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 970 ($12.67).

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

