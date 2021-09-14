GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 209.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GT Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of GTBP stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 205,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,952. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $170.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.34. GT Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GT Biopharma will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in GT Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in GT Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GT Biopharma by 108.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in GT Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in GT Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

