Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 368.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,034 shares of company stock worth $3,176,659 over the last three months.

A number of research firms have commented on A. Citigroup raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

NYSE A opened at $172.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.44 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

