Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,361 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 427.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $70.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.21. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.91.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

