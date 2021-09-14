Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $12.87 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,645 shares of company stock valued at $673,410 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $118.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.18. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $122.42. The company has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

