Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $15.09 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,886 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $15,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,086,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Illumina by 552.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Illumina by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Illumina by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $452.83 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $483.12 and its 200-day moving average is $438.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.75, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.06.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,881 shares of company stock worth $1,873,334 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

