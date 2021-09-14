Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 140 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Humana by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 4.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Humana by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.63.

NYSE HUM opened at $409.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $429.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.94. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

