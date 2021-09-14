Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 230 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 60,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 3,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.7% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $245.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The company has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

Several research firms have commented on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

