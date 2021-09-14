Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $10,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 508,477 shares of company stock valued at $40,210,412 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BX stock opened at $129.21 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $130.89. The stock has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.42 and a 200 day moving average of $95.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

